6,294 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

