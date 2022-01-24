707,613 Shares in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Acquired by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 707,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000. Doma makes up 0.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Doma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35. Doma Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

