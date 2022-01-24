$72.65 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post $72.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the lowest is $71.89 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.14. 566,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -301.75 and a beta of -1.03.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

