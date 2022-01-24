$74.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $74.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.28 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $302.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.12 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.