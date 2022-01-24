7,611 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trustmark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,921,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

