$850.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post $850.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.80 million and the highest is $966.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 301.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of HGV traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 730,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.