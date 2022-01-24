88mph (MPH) Trading 54.3% Lower This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $331,810.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.07 or 0.00044187 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 449,104 coins and its circulating supply is 429,257 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

