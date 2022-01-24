Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 459 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $66.77 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.