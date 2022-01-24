Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $1.25 Million in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Interface by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interface by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.