Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 193 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.22.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.95 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

