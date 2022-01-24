ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

