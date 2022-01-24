Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADEVF. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.25.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $13.25 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

