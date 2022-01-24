Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $486.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $594.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

