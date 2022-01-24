ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 173.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,856 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ADT by 807.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,459 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ADT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 274.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.18 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.12.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.