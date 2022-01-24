Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.48.

AMD opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

