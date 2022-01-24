Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after buying an additional 128,709 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ARW opened at $124.67 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

