Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,926,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

