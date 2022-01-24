Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

