Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 116 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

VLU opened at $150.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62.

