Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 23,047 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,047 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYI opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

