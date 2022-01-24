Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $185.60 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.