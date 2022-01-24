AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AECOM by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 117,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 522,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE ACM opened at $69.25 on Monday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

