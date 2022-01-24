Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.76

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.76 and last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 17984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$950.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.74.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

