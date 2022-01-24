Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan Sells 15,350 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $189,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 1,627,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $317.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,285,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.