Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan Sells 15,350 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $189,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 1,627,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $317.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.45 and a beta of 1.48.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
