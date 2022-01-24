Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANYYY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

