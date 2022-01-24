AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AerCap were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,288,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,317,000 after acquiring an additional 182,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,179 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $63.29 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

