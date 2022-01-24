AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $14.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

