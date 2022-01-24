Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In November 2021, the company’s board approved a 15.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 18.5 cents per share. Air Lease’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. At the end of the third quarter, the company's total liquidity was worth $8.4 billion. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings over the past 60 days. On the flip side, the company believes that its collection rate might remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NYSE:AL opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 51.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Air Lease by 29.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

