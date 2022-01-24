Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.71.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.63. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.42.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

