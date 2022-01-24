Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.99 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

