Alerus Financial NA Buys 91 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

ADBE opened at $499.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.97 and a 200 day moving average of $617.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

