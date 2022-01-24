Alerus Financial NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $280.45 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.