Alerus Financial NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 742.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $580.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

