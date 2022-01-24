Alerus Financial NA Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,390,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,499,000 after purchasing an additional 287,769 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

