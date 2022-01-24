Alerus Financial NA Has $10.54 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

NYSE HD opened at $349.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

