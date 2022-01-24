Alerus Financial NA Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18,280.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $213,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $102.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

