Alerus Financial NA Has $58.56 Million Stock Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Alerus Financial accounts for 5.3% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.11% of Alerus Financial worth $58,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $482.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

