Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.16

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.16 and last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 1209921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peters & Co reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2124 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 54.51%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

