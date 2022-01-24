Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 63,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,492,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

