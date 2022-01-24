Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 570 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.