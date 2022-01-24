Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,831 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after buying an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

