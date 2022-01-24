Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.67 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in VICI Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,458,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,313,000 after buying an additional 122,060 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 217.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.