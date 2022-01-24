Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 66.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 126.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 75.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

