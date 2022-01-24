Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE opened at $4.06 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.