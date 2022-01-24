Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 98,901 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Relx by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Relx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

