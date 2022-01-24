Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 488,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $856.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

