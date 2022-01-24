Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.02 Million Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,091 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $90.48 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

