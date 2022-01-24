Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.