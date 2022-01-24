Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $8.31 Million in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

