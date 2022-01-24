Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,569,000 after purchasing an additional 133,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

NYSE SIG opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

